Begham Bagh issue heats up in Mahakal City

Ujjain: “On the occasion of upcoming Shivratri festival, people of Muslim society will provide better facilities to the devotees and at the same time half of the protest site against CAA-NRC-NPR will be vacated for the easy movement of the devotees,” said city Quazi Khalikur Rahman during a press conference on Sunday evening.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of indefinite dharna agitation being organised on Begambagh-Mahakaleshwar Temple Road since January 24, Quazi sold that on upcoming occasion of Mahashivratri, Muslim society members will serve the devotees and the arrangements of food, water and refreshments will be made for devotees. “We always love to cooperate and that’s why our society members serve the devotees who come to Ujjain for having a look of Mahakaleshwar Temple. As we had opened our community halls and mosques for the convenience of people during Simhastha, in the same way this time we are going to serve the people on Mahashivratri”, he said.

On being asked that will the protest site be vacated or not, Quazi replied that half of the site will be vacated for the easy conveyance of devotees. “We don’t want our city to be defamed because of inconvenience of devotees and we have decided to vacate half space of this site for Mahashivratri occasion,” he added.

KAILASH TO LEAD TODAY’S PROTEST

The BJP will protest against the alleged oppressive policies of the State government on Monday and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya will lead it. Media in-charge Sachin Saxena informed that BJP has been continuously running signature campaigns at every ward and division level since February 3 for the opening of the way to the Mahakaleshwar Temple and against the oppressive policies of the Congress government. Under this, BJP workers are reaching door to door to take signature of people against and blocking of Mahakaleshwar Temple access road in the name of demonstrations under the patronage of the local administration and booking party workers under NSA due to political malice. In the same series, on February 10, the party workers will stage a demonstration at the Kanthal Chouraha at 11 am. Local unit chief Vivek Joshi informed that Vijayvergiya will address a public meeting at the Kanthal Chouraha and after that he will lead the protesters up to Gopal Mandir, where a signed letter and memorandum in the name of Governor will be handed over to a local officer.

LIKE SHAHIN BAGH, BEGAM BAGH WIL ALSO DENT BJP: CONG

Launching counter attack on BJP on its Monday’s agitation, District Congress Committee (rural) president Kamal Patel said that the former will get the same treatment in Madhya Pradesh which it is going to get after the outcome of Delhi assembly election in the backdrop of opposing Shaheen Bagh agitation. In a statement he said that the BJP had misled the people that the ongoing dharna agitation at Begambagh will create hindrance for people coming to Ujjain on account of Mahashivratri. “Congress government and local administration are capable of making smooth arrangements for visiting devotees, but nobody will be allowed to make conspiracy and politics out of this issue,” he added.