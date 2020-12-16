Anti-Gunda Drive in MP's Mandsaur: Major action taken on illegal construction in Bellary village

As part of their anti-gunda drive, the district administration took a major action on illegal construction being done on government land worth Rs one crore by the city's mafia and encroachers in the Bellary village, near Mandsaur on Tuesday.
Armed with four JCBs, an anti-encroachment squad along with heavy police reached Bellary town for carrying out demolition drive on Tuesday morning.
As per the information received, the action was taken by the joint team of District Administration, Police, and Municipal Corporation under the direction of the superintendent of police, Mandsaur, Siddharth Chaudhary, additional superintendent of police Mahendra Taranekar.
Earlier, more than 18 illegal constructions have been demolished in the village Bellary by the anti-encroachment squad in the town.
In a joint action with administration and police a team demolished a house owned by Shamshu Lala, Yusuf Lala, which was spread over an area of 342 square feet. They demolished a house measuring 218 square feet owned by Nazim Khan. The team also demolished a two-storied house measuring 1123 square feet.
The team has prepared a list of encroachers and goons and already started a drive against them under which they are demolishing illegal construction of listed history-sheeters.