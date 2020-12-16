Anti-Gunda Drive in MP's Mandsaur: Major action taken on illegal construction in Bellary village

As part of their anti-gunda drive, the district administration took a major action on illegal construction being done on government land worth Rs one crore by the city's mafia and encroachers in the Bellary village, near Mandsaur on Tuesday.

Armed with four JCBs, an anti-encroachment squad along with heavy police reached Bellary town for carrying out demolition drive on Tuesday morning.

As per the information received, the action was taken by the joint team of District Administration, Police, and Municipal Corporation under the direction of the superintendent of police, Mandsaur, Siddharth Chaudhary, additional superintendent of police Mahendra Taranekar.