Ancient treasures: 5 kg silver, 200 grams of gold found in Ujjain's Mahidpur

During the excavation in a 100-year-old house in Ujjain's Mahidpur antiquated jewellery and coins were found. The jewellery and coins are presumed to be made of gold and silver. According to local administration, 5 kg of silver, 200 grams of gold was found.

The antiquated jewellery and coins were found when labourers were digging the 100-year-old house in order to rebuild a new one. The owners of the house, Vijendra and Surendra Dubey, weren't informed about the findings. Instead, the labourers flee from the spot with the jewellery and coins.

When the owners came to know about the incident they informed the police. The police soon started an investigation and began a search for the labourers. During their investigation the police detained two labourers from whom they found a few old coins, 5 kg of silver and 200 grams of gold. The police has seized the jewellery and coins and are further investigating the matter.