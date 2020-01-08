All India strike by Trade Unions: Banking, transport and other services hit due to strike call in Ujjain

Ujjain: Banking, transport and other services remained affected on Wednesday owing to the strike organised under the aegis of Central Trade Unions against anti-labourers’ schemes and dissatisfaction with the policy and action with workers. According to reports, 10 trade unions organised the nationwide strike to which 6 bank unions also supported.

Bank employees stage protest: Bank Employees district unit observed 1 day strike to support the nationwide strike call. On Wednesday bank employees assembled at Tower Chowk near lead bank. The bank employees were opposing mergers of the banks, and privatisation of the banks. The employees also demanded to reinstate old pension scheme in place of new pension scheme. The employees also demanded to recruit manpower for hundreds of vacant posts. The strike was also backed by employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Life Insurance Corporation, Association of Medical representatives, and also other local trade unions.

Electricity department observes strike: National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) had also given a call for strike on Wednesday to protest against amendment in Electricity Act and ongoing privatisation schemes conducted by Central and State government. On this occasion 500 employees stopped their working and took part in the one day strike. MPEB Engineers Association’s SN Verma, Patropadhi Association’s Abhay Jain, Power Engineer and Employee Association’s Ketan Rampuriya, Punit Dube, Ashish Acharya, superintending engineer PK Gargava and contractual employees also kept the work stopped to support the trade unions’ call. At tehsil levels employees also demonstrate in Badnagar, Nagda, Tarana and Mehidpur.

Medical & Sales Representative Association members submit memo/ (P5)

Madhya Pradesh Medical and Sales Representative Association took part in a nationwide strike on Wednesday on various demands. Memorandum was submitted to the SDM at the district collector office by the organisation members and office-bearers to the Prime Minister. The memorandum called for changes in labor laws, abolition of employment in the contract system, changes in the Sales Promotion Act, ceasing continuous monitoring by electronic means and preventing disinvestment of government undertakings. This information was provided by the president of the organisation Girish Chauhan and secretary Ravi Jatav.