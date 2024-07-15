ALARMING | Water Level In Kshipra Rises Suddenly, Despite No Rain; Small Temples Submerged, Cars Begin To Drown In Flash Flood | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of Kshipra suddenly started rising around 12.30 pm on Sunday despite no rain in the city. Water entered the small temples on the banks of the ghats. The temples also started getting submerged. Due to the fast flow of water, two cars parked on the side of the Chota pull also started drowning. The people had to run away from the ghats. There was no sign of rain on Sunday afternoon. Passengers troubled by humidity and heat were enjoying bathing in Kshipra.

Suddenly the water started rising with the flow, so they got out of the river and ran towards the ghats. Vehicles kept near the Choti Rapat also got submerged in water. People tied a rope and pulled out two cars kept on the banks of the ghat. The vehicles belonged to a devotee, Jitva Raj Singh, a resident of Anand, Gujarat. He said that about 6 people have come to Ujjain for darshan.

After parking the vehicle on the bank, they went for darshan and bathing. Meanwhile, a call came that the car was sinking in the water. They reached there. By that time, people had already taken the car out. Panda Sandeep Naharwala, who conducts worship on the banks of the Kshipra, said that the water in the river suddenly increased rapidly, due to which they had to run away from the ghat. "If water is released from somewhere, then information should be given first.

People from outside come to the river to bathe and worship, in such a situation, there is trouble and there is also a possibility of an accident," he said. Home Guard and SDERF jawans present at the Ram Ghat and other ghats made an announcement instructing the people bathing on the ghat to immediately go out. All the jawans were deployed on the ghat with life jackets.

Water was flowing about two to two-and-a-half feet above the water level with a strong current from the small ghat. Movement on both sides of the chota pull was stopped. Home Guard post in-charge Ishwarlal Chaudhary at Ram Ghat said that after the water level of Kshipra increased in the afternoon, the ghats were immediately evacuated. It is said that the water level of Kshipra had increased rapidly due to opening of the gate of the dam built on Kshipra from Dewas side. However, prior information about releasing water from the dam was not given at the ghat.