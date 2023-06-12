ABDUCTION-CUM-MURDER OF 4-YR-OLD GIRL: ‘Sorcery By Accused Led To Victim’s Death’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chimanganj Mandi police increased Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO), Act on the accused of the abduction-cum-murder of a four-year-old girl. On the contrary, the deceased family members suspect that she was smothered to death after sorcery.

In the investigation of the heart-wrenching murder case and conspiracy related to it in a residential area located on Agar Road under Chimanganj Mandi police station area, it has come to light that a 4-year-old girl had gone missing while playing on June 6. Her mother is 80 per cent disabled and she has two more daughters. The whole family started searching for the girl and when she was not found, the father of the missing girl was called at night and was informed about the girl’s disappearance. Since the father is a heart patient and had a paralysis attack in the past, the family members also did not want to give stress to him. On Sunday, the inconsolable father said he could not ever imagine that her ‘bubbly girl’ would be killed like this.

It was also revealed in the investigation that on the evening of June 6, when the slippers of the missing girl were seen by her sisters, they informed their mother about their missing sister and that their doll is inside a neighbour’s house. The slippers are lying outside. When the disabled mother enquired with the neighbouring family, they even swore that the child did not come here. At that time the child was inside the room and alive too. The sister of the main accused kept hovering over the victim’s house when everyone was looking for the children. At the same time, she kept on saying that the girl will be found and there is nothing to worry.

It has been learnt that in the evening of June 6, after the missing report was registered, Chimanganj Mandi police reached her house and even searched the house of the accused who were arrested. One room of the 3-storey house of the accused was closed. When the police asked about it, they said that they had given the room to their maternal uncle on rent. If they want to see the room, then he will be called. After that the police left. Had the police been more active, the girl could have been found in that room.

It has come to the fore that sorcery was done at the place of the incident in which skull, hair threads, bizarre marks made on the wall and long black hair and their remains were seen lying. The father of the deceased said that cigarette marks were found on the girl’s cheek and she was brutally killed.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer on condition of anonymity rejected the sorcery theory. ‘The panel of doctors have clearly opined that signs of sexual assaults have been found on the girl’s body and there was no other sign on the body. We have already preserved everything necessary for further examination and sent the slides for detailed examination. Charges of rape and sexual abuse have already been inserted into the case,” he told Free Press.

