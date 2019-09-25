Ujjain: Two commit suicide in separate incidents

Ujjain: Two persons committed suicide in two separate incidents in the city. A teenager boy committed suicide by hanging self in Jaisingpura area while in another incident a 78-year-old man consumed poisonous substance and ended his life.

According to Mahakal police Raj Malviya (19) a student of class XII hanged himself and ended his life early morning on Tuesday. Before committing suicide he sent apology message to friends on social media and updated his status.

The police said that his mother Sangita who is a domestic helper found him hanging when she woke up. His friends said that he was a happy go lucky boy and his extreme step to end life, astonished them.

The police sent the body to hospital for postmortem and seized his mobile phone to ascertain the reason which forced him to take the extreme step. The police handed over the body after postmortem to the family members.

In another incident of suicide a 78-year-old food officer consumed poisonous substance in depression as his wife was suffering from multiple diseases for a long period.

According reports Yogendrakumar Sharma (78) resident of Mahashweta Nagar consumed poisonous substance on Monday. His son-in-law Ankur admitted him to the hospital where he died during the treatment.