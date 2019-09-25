Ujjain: Rapist gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment

Ujjain: A miscreant who raped a woman on knife point was awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the court on Tuesday. Sessions judge Mukesh Nath awarded 7 year RI to accused Manish Parmar (30), resident of village Jharda.

According to deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas when the victim girl was at home Manish barged into her house and raped her on March 9, 2017.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident. On basis of the complaint lodged by the victim with Jharda police station, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 376, 456 and 506 of IPC.

The case was advocated by additional public prosecutor Ajay Verma on behalf of the government.