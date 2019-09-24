Ujjain: Another case of selling bhasmaarti permission comes to light

Ujjain: Detecting one more cheating case in the name of selling bhasmaarti permission, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administration has sent a complaint to the Mahakal police station to book the offenders.

An MTMC release said, a group of devotees form Uttar Pradesh were cheated by fake office-bearers of Congress party’s local wing. Devotees Ravi Gupta, Man Singh from Bareli, Uttar Pradesh along with friends were here to take the darshan of Lord Mahakal and decided to attend bhasmaarti at Mahakeleshwer Temple, but didn’t get the permission as the bhasmaarti reservation counter at temple was closed.

They all were staying at Dhan Laxmi Palace guest house near Mahakaleshwer temple. During this one Chetan Mali contacted them and assured that he will arrange the permission to attend the bhasmaaarti. He collected identity cards from the devotees and fixed the deal in Rs 700 per person.

Then Mali submitted a recommendation letter having the name of Santosh Parmar declaring himself as the Congress secretary in bhasmaarti office seeking permission for eight persons. After receiving the application temple’s security in-charge Ruby Yadav on verifying the authenticity of the letter found that the letter was the colour copy of the original one.

When she asked to confirm the name of applicants, Santosh Parmar failed to satisfy the officials. Then authorities called all the devotees to office and informed them about the bhasmaarti reservation is absolutely free. All of them felt cheated.

Mahakaleshwer Temple bhasmaaarti in charge Mulchand Junwal informed the police and Congress party local wing authorities to take strong action against the culprits as such type of persons had defamed the image of the temple.