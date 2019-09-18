Ujjain: Thieves target shops, isolated houses, make away with cash and jewelleries

Ujjain: Thieves targeted the shops located near vegetable market at Maksi Road on Monday and made away with cash kept in the cash box of the shops.

According to Madhav Nagar police, thieves stole packets of ‘bidis’ worth Rs 20,000 and cash Rs 39,000 from the cash box from Agrawal Kirana shop. Owner Govind, son of Jagdish Agrawal lodged the report and said that the locks of the shops were broken.

The other adjacent shop Maa Chamunda Garments was also targeted by thieves, but failed to make away with anything. The police inspected the shops and examined the CCTV footages.

In other incidents isolated houses in Hatkeshwar Colony and Kasturibag Colony were targeted by miscreants. According to Neelganga police thieves made away with cash Rs 46,000, a necklace and a ring from the house owned by Shubham Kashyap.

Cash Rs 10,000 and jewelleries from the house of Ghanshyam Rawal located at Kasturibag colony were also stolen.