Ujjain: BJP men convert ‘noble’ moments into political drama

Ujjain: A stiff competition was seen between BJP leaders so as to get ‘vicinity’ of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who paid a short visit here on Tuesday evening to flag-off a truck loaded with various relief materials for the drought affected people of Mandsaur district.

Shivraj, who camped in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts for last couple of days, returned back to Bhopal via road route. He stayed for about half-an-hour at BJP’s divisional headquarters at Lokshakti Bhavan.

As soon he reached there a number of BJP workers and peoples’ representatives were seen elbowing and pushing each other so as to get the vicinity of the former CM.

Shivraj spoke for five minutes from a makeshift dais outside the party office. Meanwhile the BJP men were seen jostling to somehow get into the view of cameras covering Shivraj.

Shivraj faced acute inconveniences in wake of few party workers and peoples’ representatives, while going outside to flag-off the truck. Looking at the behavior, onlookers were overheard commenting that the BJP men are competing as if Shivraj is the present CM and would oblige them with appointments in government bodies as he did during his tenure.

MP Anil Firojia, MLAs Paras Jain and Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, party presidents Vivek Joshi (urban unit) and Shyam Bansal (rural unit) were present.

BJP spokesman Dinesh Jatwa informed that essential materials like 80 quintal aata, cooking oil, spices, rice and pulses, utensils, biscuits, blankets, tea, match boxes, bed sheets, medicines etc were sent through truck as mark of first installment to the flood affected people of Mandsaur.

These materials were provided by different social organisations. Party functionaries and peoples’ representatives also made monitory contribution of about Rs 1 lakh.