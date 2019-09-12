Ujjain: Man arrested for molesting, blackmailing married woman

Ujjain: A man was arrested for molesting a woman continuously for 3 years, threatening her of dire consequences, and shooting her objectionable videos.

According to Neelganga police, Shubham son of Rajendra Rathore resident of Amardeep Nagar located at Nanakheda area, befriended a married woman and molested her for three years at different places. He made obscene videos of the woman and started blackmailing her.

According to victim, the accused often demanded money from time to time by threatening her to make her videos viral on social sites. In apprehension the victim continued to fulfill his demand for a long time, but despite paying him money regularly the accused made her videos viral.

It was then when the she along with her parents, lodged a police complaint. On the basis of her statement, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 376,376(2) N, 506,342,386 of the IPC and Section 67 of IT Act, arrested the accused and launched a probe.