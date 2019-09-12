Ujjain: Incessant rain fills Sahibkhedi, Undasa dam

Ujjain: The monsoon continued to lash peripheral region of the city on Wednesday by covering the sky with dark and dense clouds. In the wake of incessant rain, not only Gambhir Dam, but two major water reservoirs Sahibkhedi Dam and Undasa Pond also got full.

According to public health engineering department, the water from both the water bodies is overflowing and entering into adjacent villages. The administration has alerted the villagers to get ready for any flood like situation.

One sluice gate of the Gambhir Dam was kept opened due to continued water flow of Yeshwant Sagar Dam. According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory’s weatherman, during last 24 hours, 4.4 mm rain was recorded in the city and accumulated rain figure has come to 957 mm during current monsoon season. In coming days more rain is likely in the region.

According to land record department, average rain during the last 24 hours in Ujjain district was recorded at 26mm while Ujjain tehsil got 11mm, Ghattiya 15 mm, Khachrod 26 mm, Nagda 34 mm, Barnagar 34 mm, Mehidpur 16 mm and Tarana got 46 mm rain.

The district, at an average, received 1216 mm rain during the current monsoon season. As per the land record department, Ujjain tehsil received accumulated rain of 1126 mm, Gahttiya 1155 mm, Khachrod 1123 mm, Nagda 1587 mm, Barnagar 938 mm, Mehidpur 981 mm and Tarana received 1606 mm rain by now during this rainy season.