Ujjain: Congress membership drive today

Ujjain: District Congress Committee will start its membership driver from Wednesday. Spokesperson Vivek Gupta informed that as per the instruction of CM Kamal Nath and under the guidance of membership drive in-charge Mukesh Kala, the party will start its drive.

Gupta said that district Congress Committee (rural) head Kamal Patel will start his interaction meet from Wednesday from Barnagar. According to Gupta MLA Ramlal Malviya, Dilip Gurjar, Mahesh Parmar, Murlimorwal appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Subodh Swami, Kailash Gothi, Ramesh Bharti, Surendra Marmat and Mahendra Patel as in-charge of membership driver and also appointed Sanjay Vinayaga as convener. All the office bearers will make 1 lakh members for the party.