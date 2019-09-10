Ujjain: Married woman held hostage, molested

Ujjain: A 25-year-old woman was kept hostage and molested for 12 days in a village under Bhatpachalana police station. According to police, the victim had come to the village on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, where her friend Pinky wife of Prahalad coaxed her for second marriage, as the victim woman was not happy with her first marriage.

On August 17, the victim set out from her house with Tufan and Lakhan. The victim was then kept hostage at a secluded place in the same village and was molested by the miscreants for 12 days.

The victim’s parent lodged her missing report at the police station. The father of the victim alleged Pinky, Prahlad, Rajesh, Lakhan, Tufan and Ishwar of molesting his daughter and keeping her hostage.

The police registered an FIR against all the accused under Section 366,376 (2) N, 342,344,120B, 506 and 34 of IPC and started investigation.