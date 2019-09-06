Ujjain: Two women end lives in separate incidents

Ujjain: Two women committed suicide by hanging selves. In village Paldunakheta, resident Bhuribai (22) wife of Mahesh hanged self at her resident when she was alone.

Bhatpachlana police reached at the spot took the deceased’s body in custody and sent it for postmortem. The next similar incident happened in village Bordadhakar under Kayatha police station limits in which Vishnubai (30) wife of Jitendra ended her life by hanging self. Kayatha police started probe and sent the body of the deceased was sent for the postmortem.