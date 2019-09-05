Ujjain: UMC felicitates teachers

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) felicitated teachers on Wednesday at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, to mark the teachers’ day.

According to UMC officials mayor Jonwal will preside over the programme while Sanskrit scholar Dr Kedarnath Shukl was the chief guest. MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, UMC president Sonu Gehlot, LoP Rajendra Vashishtha will be the special guests.

According to corporator Satyanaraya Chouhan, government middle school Naliyabakhal’s teacher Purushottam Kumar Vishnu along with other teachers, will be felicitated for his special contribution in inspiring parents to send their kids to schools. Vishnu also distributed necessary stationery items to the students.