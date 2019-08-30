Ujjain: Farmer hangs self

Ujjain: A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from a tree located on his own farmland in village ‘Mundli-Dhatru’ under Raghvi police station limits.

According to Raghvi police, farmer Bherusingh Sondhiya the deceased took the fatal step as his soybean crops started tainting due to incessant rain. However his relative Vigyan Singh in his statement expressed unawareness about the cause of committing suicide by the farmer.

Villagers alleged the police for reaching late at the venue while police told that investigation in the matter was initiated. Statement of police and rest of the family members would also be recorded.