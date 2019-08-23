Ujjain: UMC run cow shed inspected

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal on Thursday visited Kapila cow shed run by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), accompanied with deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta.

The mayor instructed the concerned officials that the injured cows should be taken to the veterinary hospital instead of shade. She also made arrangements of a veterinary doctor for regular visit to the cow shade.

She took the stock of repairing of the cow shade, asked the authorities to keep the shade clean, checked the attendance register of employees and counted the present employees to verify the attendance.