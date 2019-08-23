Ujjain: Contractual worker dies on-duty

Ujjain: A contractual worker died on duty, at an under construction building. According to Nanakheda police, Pappu (20) son of Ram Singh resident of village Jawasiyakumar was working at an under construction building located in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The worker fell from the rooftop down to the ground and received serious injuries. Contractor Gopal rushed the injured to the hospital where he died during treatment. As soon as the contractor learnt it, he decamped from the hospital.

The police reached the hospital, took the body in custody and sent it to the hospital for postmortem. They recorded the statement of Mukesh, brother of the deceased. They have started investigation in the matter and launched a manhunt for the absconding contractor.