Ujjain: Youth drowns while taking selfie

Ujjain: A youth drowned in Kshipra River at KD Palace area while taking selfies, on Sunday. Ateek Khaleej and his friends Javed, Imran, Sameer residents of Gonsa Darwaza area had gone to KD Place to enjoy a picnic.

While taking selfies, Ateek suddenly slipped deep into the river and got caught in waves of rapidly flowing water. Following the incident, several other visitors gathered at the bank and made cry for help but till then the victim was swept away.

On being informed, Bhairavgarh police reached and fished out the body of the victim after two hour of long strenuous efforts.