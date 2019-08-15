Ujjain: Village inspected, illegal constructions razed

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected village Panwasa and periphery areas of the town. The commissioner noticed many illegal encroachments on the government land in the area.

She instructed the officials concerned to raze the illegal constructions immediately. The officials said that just after the commissioner’s orders; corporation team reached the area and started demolishing the illegal construction.

According to sources, illegal plots on government lands are being sold, under the political patronage at low rates, at nearby areas of village Panwasa.