Ujjain: Body found in Dhancha Bhawan

Ujjain: Body of a youth was found in a nullah located in Dhancha Bhawan area on Wednesday. “The Chimanganjmandi police and FSL team reached the spot just after the information received,” the police station incharge said.

Police took the body in custody and has sent it for postmortem. The body was later identified as Mukesh son of Babulal by Gopal Singh Chouhan, relative of the deceased and a resident of Patel Nagar.

The deceased worked at a factory located in industrial area. The investigation in the matter is on and the reasons of death would be revealed after receiving the postmortem report.