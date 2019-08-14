Ujjain: UMC makes arrangements for Independence Day

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed the concerned officials to make arrangements in regard with lighting, cleanliness, repairing, decoration of principal flag hoisting places across the city and other necessary arrangements for Independence Day.

According to the officials, mayor Meena Jonwal will hoist the national flag at the civic body office on the Independence Day. Sonu Gehlot, corporators and other officials will also be present.

Kirana market to observe holiday on Aug 15

President of association Ajay Rohara and Secretary Suresh Agrawal informed that Doulatganj wholesale kirana market will observe holiday on Independence Day.