Is Airpods Pro the upgraded version of Pokemon's Bellsprout? Twitterati use their amazing observation skills

Apple launches its new product and Twitter unleashes its meme lords. Though the trend has become old, its content and punches are still as fresh and funny.

Recently, Apple launched its AirPods Pro which promises the best noise cancellation earpieces is priced at $249 in the US and will soon arrive in the Indian market for Rs 24, 900.

The new Airpods Pro have several features, but the one picked up by Twitterati is its stark resemblance to the Pokemon character Bellsprout and another cartoon character Pingu. Another unmissable characteristic is its sky-high price.

It wasn’t long until Twitter started beaming with memes and jokes on the new addition to the Apple family. Here are a few of them: