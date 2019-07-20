Explore the best places for cave tourism

Though caving traditionally is a recreational pastime of exploring wild cave systems, today cave tourism is associated with exploring wild cave systems and caves that have been carved out by men and have historical significance. Caving is also known as ‘spelunking’.

Adventure enthusiasts, eco-tourists and fearless curiosity seekers can be found exploring the cramped, lightless corners of the underground world.

Exploring wild cave systems has some challenges involved and they can vary. There is total absence of light beyond the entrance and often include negotiation of pitches, squeezes and water hazards.

Some of the most famous caves have become hot tourist spots and these caves offer a complete path with handrails, lights that illuminate the interesting formations and fossils.

Different caves offer different level of accessibility. This means that the travellers can choose their cave destination based on their tolerance for adventure and their willingness to crawl through the tight spaces.The following are some of the world’s most incredible caves:

The Lost Cave of the Crystals in Chihuahua, Mexico

Miners had discovered the Cave of Swords located directly above the Cave of Crystals in the year 1910. The crystals there are much smaller then seen in the Cave of the Crystals.

The cave of the crystals was discovered in year 2000 and contains largest natural selenite crystals ever found. The biggest crystal found here was 12 metres in length and 4 metres in diameter. The average temperature in these caves was found to be 50-58 degress Celsius.

Due to the extreme heat, the scientists and researchers equipped with proper gear could also stay here only for 30-45 minutes. An interesting fact about these caves is that the caves were only accessible because of pumping operation of the mining company that was working in the nearby mine. Once the mine stopped operations in 2017, the cave has been re-flooded.

Blue Grotto, Italy

The Blue Grotto is a sea cave on the coast of the island of Capri in Southern Italy. It is well known to all tourists visiting this area. The cave is unique for its brilliant blue glow which comes from the two sources—the entrance to the caves and a bigger whole beneath the entrance.