Universal Studios Hollywood opens “Jurassic World—The Ride”

Universal Studios Hollywood ushered in its new mega attraction, “Jurassic World—The Ride” with a grand opening celebration. “Jurassic World—The Ride” experience is enhanced by the all-new elaborately themed “Raptor Encounter,” where Blue, the beloved Velociraptor from the Jurassic World movies, engages with guests in daring face-to-face encounters, along with the addition of two new realistic dinosaurs – Baby Raptor with her handler and a life-size, life-like Triceratops.

A new interactive “Dino Play” area invites children of all ages to explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils. Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavourful Tiki cocktails served at Jurassic Café and all-new tropical Isla Nu-bar add to the dynamic guest experience while an array of souvenir collectible, limited edition and one-of-a-kind dimensional dinosaur sculptures from the Jurassic Outfitters store invite guests to savour a piece of this exciting thrill ride even after they’ve gone home. With so much to see and do at Universal Studios Hollywood, the California Neighbor Pass invites guests to experience 175 days of fun for $149 when purchased online.