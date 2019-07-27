Switzerland’s Fête des Vignerons wine festival in Vevey is happening this summer!

This summer the Fête des Vignerons (Festival of Winegrowers) will be taking over the beautiful lakeside town of Vevey. Local winemakers organise this festival, which is unique in the world and only takes place once every 20 years.

Locals and visitors from near and far join in to celebrate, experience and discover the regions glorious viticulture. The Coronation procession with 6,000 participants dates to the 17th century and the festival was the first Swiss living tradition to be included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Set against a dramatic backdrop of the Alps and Lake Geneva, the 12th edition of the Fête des Vignerons, will run till the 11th of August. The highlight this year is an open-air spectacle by 5,500 performers.

The magical and poetic show tells a year in the life of the vineyard and is performed in a 360-degree arena with a state-of-the-art LED screen floor.