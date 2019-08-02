Seven Seas Splendor’s new entertainment lounges

In addition to five new theatrical performances, Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently also revealed details of four entertainment lounges on board Seven Seas Splendor: Splendor Lounge, Observation Lounge, Meridian Lounge and the Casino. During the evening these venues will feature resident musicians and entertainers, dancing, karaoke singing, games and more.

The quintessential lounge of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Observation Lounge is perfected aboard Seven Seas Splendor. Offering expansive views from Deck 11, the serene and tranquil theme is carried out through lush upholsteries inspired by the fluid forms of flower petals, making it the preferred gathering place at any time. Guests who experience the space during the day will note it feels like an enchanting English garden. At night, the whimsical chandelier, hand-painted glass screens and cocktail pianist elevate the room’s elegance.