Raffles Singapore officially reopens

The Raffles Hotel, Singapore recently announced its highly anticipated reopening, heralding an exciting new chapter in the iconic property's rich history and heritage.

A flagship property within Accor, the world’s leading augmented hospitality group, Raffles Singapore is now welcoming guests and visitors, following the iconic hotel’s careful and sensitive three-phased restoration, which began in February 2017.

The meticulous restoration led by acclaimed interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud was also supported by Aedas, a leading global architecture and design firm.

Together, the designers created a refreshed social haven that delivers a compelling mix of culture, beauty and gentility. Exquisite new suite categories, vibrant lifestyle experiences and exclusive dining concepts are designed for international visitors and Singaporeans to meet, stay, shop, dine and celebrate.

Discerning travellers can expect new levels of unrivalled comfort and inimitable service with enhanced suite experience, brought to life by the fabled Raffles Butlers, while enjoying the new and reimagined spaces at Raffles Singapore.