The month of October in India is a delightful blend of cultural celebrations and seasonal allure. The monsoon rains recede, and the winter chill is yet to set in, offering agreeable weather for travelling. Moreover, the festival season is at its zenith. This article provides an insightful guide on places to visit in India in October, each promising a unique experience.

October Tourist Places in India

Ahmedabad: Where Navratri Comes to Life

Nestled on the banks of the Sabarmati River, Ahmedabad is not just an industrial hub but a city teeming with culture, particularly during Navratri in October. The atmosphere is electric, with age-old traditions taking the front seat, filling the city with vivacity. Navratri here is not just a festival but an experience that transcends religious boundaries, creating a milieu of inclusiveness and celebration. Ahmedabad is one of the best places to visit in October in India.

Things to do in Ahmedabad:

Participate in the Dandiya Raas

Enjoy local cuisine

Visit a crafts fair

Explore the Sabarmati Ashram

Where to stay in Ahmedabad?

Experience unparalleled vistas that nourish the spirit at Club Mahindra Kensville Golf Resort. Along with the visual feast, enjoy delectable gourmet options, invigorate your senses with a refreshing swim, or enjoy a leisurely round of golf. With an array of experiences on offer at this resort, your family is guaranteed a vacation like never before.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The True Paradise

October in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands presents a unique opportunity, the chance to explore a paradise that's less crowded, more private, and equally stunning. As the monsoons bid adieu, the islands show their full glory, offering everything from serene beaches to adventurous water sports.

Things to do in Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Scuba Diving at Havelock Island

Relax at the Radhanagar Beach

A day tour to Ross Island

Visit the Cellular Jail and Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park

Where to stay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands?

Merging the sublime beauty of the natural world with luxurious comfort, Symphony Summer Sands on Neil Island by Club Mahindra stands out as a traveller’s dream come true. The resort lavishes its guests with a suite of top-notch amenities. The aesthetic appeal of the interiors, breathtaking panoramic views, and gourmet culinary options make Symphony Summer Sands an all-encompassing retreat for you.

Mysore and Coorg: The Best of Culture and Calm

October is the month of the grand Mysore Dasara Festival in Mysore, Karnataka. The colourful event spans over ten days, culminating on the Vijayadashami day, featuring a parade of elephants, music, and dance performances. You'll be awestruck by the illumination of the Mysore Palace, which becomes the epicentre of all festivities.

After absorbing the cultural richness of Mysore, a three-hour drive will take you to Coorg, a contrasting world of serenity and lush landscapes. The journey itself is scenic, with roads winding through plantations and gentle hills, setting the tone for the relaxing stay ahead. The hill station is one of the best places in India to visit in October.

Things to do in Coorg:

Visit the coffee plantations

Spend half a day at Dubare Elephant Camp

Explore the Madikeri Fort

Where to stay in Coorg?

Revel in the rich flavours of traditional South Indian coffee as you take in sweeping views of abundant greenery from Club Mahindra Madikeri, the best resort in Coorg. Experience ultimate relaxation in a secluded spa set against a forest backdrop or be captivated by the aroma of freshly grilled kebabs. With an array of in-resort activities, Club Mahindra Madikeri ensures an immersive vacation experience.

Sikkim: The Best Kept Secret of the Himalayas

October in Sikkim is a visual spectacle, offering crystal clear skies and affording breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range. The weather is perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities, right before the harsh winter months.

Things to do in Sikkim:

Visit Gurudongmar Lake and Nathu La Pass

Spend a day at the Sikkim Himalayan Zoological Park

Enjoy Yak ride at Tsomgo Lake

Where to stay in Sikkim?

Tucked between the serene flow of a winding river and the awe-inspiring presence of towering peaks lies Club Mahindra Baiguney, one of the best resorts in Sikkim. Greet the day with the cheerful songs of local birds. With expansive lawns as your family's personal playground, the resort offers vistas that steal your breath away.

Ladakh: An Adventure at Every Turn

Ladakh offers breathtaking landscapes and a distinct culture. The weather in October remains bearable before the severe winter sets in. One of the best places to go in October in India, Ladakh will not disappoint.

Things to do in Ladakh:

Visit Pangong Lake and Hemis Monastery

Ride along the Magnetic Hill

Visit the Thiksey monastery

Where to stay in Ladakh?

Emphasizing the richness of regional culture, The Driftwood Ladakh Resort by Club Mahindra welcomes you with warm hospitality. Its generously sized rooms not only offer you immediate access to lush, manicured gardens but also enchanting vistas of remote mountain ranges. Here, you can embrace the beauty of nature while enjoying all the comforts of contemporary living.

In summary, October is a diverse and culturally rich month to explore the varied landscapes of India. Whether you wish to immerse yourself in the festive fervour of Ahmedabad, seek tranquillity in Coorg, or explore the less-crowded beaches of Andaman, there is something for every traveller. Choose your destination wisely to make the most of what this splendid month has to offer.

