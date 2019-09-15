Oh Canada! 9 places to visit while planning a trip to India’s favourite travel spot

One can admire the beautiful old houses and cafes by the side of the street and live performances in the open spaces along the river front. A visit to the Montmorency Falls is a must too. It falls from a height of 83 meters, higher than the Niagara Falls. The falls can be approached in different ways and a few of them can be really adventurous and thrilling.

Toronto

I could spend only three-four hours in Toronto but it was enough to get the vibe of friendliness and good nature of the people. Also, the harmonious co-existence of people from different parts of the world - different cultures, languages, races and colours could be realised in such a short time.

We could also squeeze in sometime to go up the CN Tower- which gives a magnificent view of the city and Lake Ontario, a visit to the vibrant Eaton Square and of course, a stroll along lake Ontario. I will remember my visit to Canada for the friendliness and politeness of the people. It has great respect for pedestrians.

Drivers stop the car and enquire if one is about to cross the roads (something much unexpected in India). The numerous cafes and restaurants are very inviting. Jardin Nelson, located in the heart of Old Montreal, is a true haven of foodies to relish the combined pleasures of good food, exceptional service and an impressive and breathtaking ambience and decor.

Niagara Falls

We left for Niagara Falls from Montreal by car. The journey, with two to three halts, took us 8 hours. The drive through the excellent roads lined with dense green forests is a different experience altogether. On the way we stopped to admire the scenic beauty of the ‘Thousand Islands’ - a marvel of nature.