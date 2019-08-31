Norwegian Encore emerges from shipyard for the first

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, recently announced that its latest ship, Norwegian Encore, successfully completed a major construction milestone, when it emerged for the first time from the Meyer Werft ship building dock in Papenburg, Germany.

Norwegian Encore will remain in the shipyard port for the final phase of construction, before her conveyance up the Ems River and towards the North Sea at the end of September.

At nearly 1,100 feet long, with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of 3,998, the ship will be delivered to the cruise line on October 30, 2019. She will be christened in Miami on November 21, 2019 and will commence seven-day voyages to the Caribbean on November 24, 2019.