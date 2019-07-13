Mango Hotels’s new boutique property in Haridwar

Located just four minutes away from the famous ghat on the banks of the Ganga, Har Ki Pauri, Mango Hotels, a boutique brand owned by Intellistay Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (IHPL), has recently launched a 46-key property. The hotel features rooms under two categories: Mango Classic and Mango Club. The rooms are spacious and well-furnished, and are equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning, study table, wardrobe, telephone, smart TV, brewing station, safe locker, luggage rack and en suite bathrooms.

The Mango Club rooms are luxurious, with ample relaxation space in the rooms and bath tubs in the en suite bathrooms. Other facilities include Mango.banquets, the 3800 sq.ft. banquet hall, which can accommodate 350+ guests. The conference hall, Mango.conference, measures 600 sq.ft., and can host meetings, events, and gatherings for up to 50 guests. The hotel also houses Kalpavrixa Vegetarian, which is a pure vegetarian restaurant.