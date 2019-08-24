Le Meridien Goa completes two years of operations

Le Meridien Goa, Calangute, the chic property located on the bustling Candolim–Calangute road in North Goa has successfully completed two years since commencement of operations. Since its inception in 2017, Le Meridien Goa, Calangute has set a gold standard for state-of-the-art luxury hospitality services in North Goa.

With its family-friendly vibe and close proximity to major tourist attractions, sandy beaches, shopping and entertainment arcades, the hotel has become the popular choice of stay among travellers seeking a unique and authentic Goan experience.

Being recognised as the No.1 hotel in Calangute by TripAdvisor, is a true testament to their unwavering commitment to genuine hospitality and service.

As a part of the celebrations, the property has announced a series of F&B promotions for guests and walk-in patrons. Throughout this month of August, the property is playing host to exquisite beverage promotions and themed brunches at their in-house bar and restaurants–Longitude 73, Jazz & Grills and Latest Recipe.