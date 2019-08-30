IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Riyadh and Delhi-Kuwait route from Oct 11

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo will begin operations on the Delhi-Riyadh route from October 11, making the Saudi Arabian capital its 22nd international destination, the airline said on Friday.

The company said it would also be operating flights on the Delhi-Kuwait route from October 11. The airline already has direct flights on the Mumbai-Kuwait route. "The airline currently operates daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah, thereby extending direct connectivity between the capital cities of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)," IndiGo said in its statement.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India, with around 47 per cent share of the domestic passenger market. "Riyadh has tremendous potential as a centre of commercial and political activity and we are convinced that our services will do well there, as they have done so far to Jeddah," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said. "Furthermore, we are building on our footprint in Kuwait, commencing a service from Delhi, adding to our destinations served to and from this important state in the Middle East," he said.