GoPro and Quik Apps’ new mobile editing experience

Got some interesting new travel content? GoPro is here to help you view, edit and share it faster and fresher with its new GoPro app update, released recently.

This is the first in a series of GoPro app updates designed to create a single app experience for mobile editing with all the utility functions for controlling your GoPro from your smartphone.

GoPro app users will immediately notice design updates, from a visual refresh and a more modern UI to a more intuitive navigation.

But the real fun begins with the updates to the storytelling experience, with an improved Quik Story multi-clip workflow, which enables the GoPro app to better identify meaningful moments in your footage and suggest awesome story compilations of your photos and videos, automatically.

These stories will include recently-shot GoPro content and users can also add any photo or video saved in the media library of their smartphone.