GoAir expands its operations in Thailand

GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, recently added two new sectors on its ever-increasing international roaster of flights. Close on the heels of its Delhi-Bangkok inaugural flight that successfully took-off late last month in July, the airline on the 1st of August flagged off its Mumbai-Bangkok inaugural flight.

While the Delhi-Bangkok flight is attractively priced at Rs. 7,900 all-inclusive, the Mumbai-Bangkok flight is priced at Rs. 7,000 all-inclusive.

All the four flights offer convenient timings to the business and leisure traveller, with the Mumbai-Bangkok flight departing Mumbai every day of the week at 13.45 and arriving in Bangkok at 19.55.

The return Bangkok-Mumbai flight departs Bangkok every day of the week at 20.55 and arriving in Mumbai at 23.30. (www.goair.in)