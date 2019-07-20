Get Set to Bungy jump in Goa!

Jumpin Heights, The Bungy People set up India’s First Extreme Adventure Zone in Rishikesh in 2010 and created India’s highest Bungy jumping platform and are now all set to open their second action in Goa, the holiday capital of India on 27th August 2019.

The project is supported by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC). The 55m Bungy jump has been set in North Goa, over the stunning Mayem Lake.

Ex Captain Rahul Nigam, Managing Director and owner of Jumpin Heights introduced to the Indian youth, a truly international experience of Bungy Jumping in their home turf with International Safety Standards.

Recently they have completed over 80,000 jumps in Rishikesh. In the last decade, Jumpin Heights Rishikesh has managed to change the face of adventure tourism in India.

Did you know?

The highest commercial bungy jump in the world, according to the Guinness World Records, is 764ft (233m), off the Macau Tower in China. Jumpers experience four to five seconds of freefall at up to 125mph.