Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Complete schedule of special trains by Indian railways

For the festivals as well as special events, Indian Railways run special trains across the country. For Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, the Central and Western Railways will facilitate pilgrims with 166 and four special trains, respectively. Here is the list of special train services, or exclusive Ganesh Chaturthi trains, to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival period.

Central Railways

According to a press release shared on May 14, 2019 by Central Railways, it will run 166 special trains for Ganesh Festival. These special trains will run between CSMT/LTT/Dadar/Panvel/Pune and Karmali/Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri/Pernem/Thivim/Zarap.

CSMT – Sawantwadi Road

· 01001 Special will leave CSMT at 12.20 am from August 28, 2019 to September 15, 019 (daily except Thursday and Saturday) and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.10 pm same day.

· 01002 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 15.00 hrs from 28.8.2019 to 15.9.2019 (daily except Thursday & Saturday) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.40 hrs next day.

Mumbai– Sawantwadi Road

· 01007 Special will leave CSMT at 12.20 am on every Thursday and Saturday from August 29, 2019 to September 14, 2019 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.10 pm same day.

· 01008 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3 pm every Thursday and Saturday from August 29, 2019 to September 14, 2019 and reach CSMT at 3.40 am the next day.

Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Panvel

· 01033 special train will leave CSMT at 11.30 am daily from August 28 to September 16, 2019 and will reach Ratnagiri at 11 pm the same day.

· 01034 special train will leave Ratnagiri at 11.50 pm daily from from August 28 to September 16, 2019 and will reach Panvel at 7.15 am the next day.

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road

· 01035 special train will leave Panvel at 7.50 am daily from August 29 to September 17, 2019 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 11 pm the same day.

· 01036 special train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11 pm daily from August 29 to September 17, 2019 and reach CSMT at 12.25 am next day.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Pernem

· 01069 special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.10 am every Friday from August 30 to September 13, 2019 and reach Pernem at 2.30 pm the same day.

· 01070 special train will leave Pernem at 3.10 pm every Friday from August 30 to September 13, 2019 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5 am the next day.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Zarap

· 01039 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.10 am every Monday from September 2 to September 16, 2019 and reach Zarap at 2.45 pm the same day.

· 01040 special train will leave Zarap at 3.30 pm every Monday from September 2 to September 16, 2019 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5.00 am the next day.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Zarap- Panvel

· 01041 special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.55 pm every Thursday from August 22 to September 12 and reach Zarap at 6 am the next day.

· 01042 special will leave Zarap at 11.10 am every Friday from August 23 to September 13, 2019 and reach Panvel at 11.50 pm the same day.

Panvel – Sawantwadi Road

· 01043 special will leave Panvel at 11.45 pm every Friday from August 23 to September 13, 2019 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 9.30 am the next day.

· 01044 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10 am every Saturday from August 24 to September 14, 2019 and reach Panvel at 8.15 pm the same day.

Panvel – Thivim - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

· 01013 special will leave Panvel at 9 pm every Saturday from August 24 to September 14, 2019 and reach Thivim at 10.30 am the next day.

· 01014 special will leave Thivim at 11.30 am every Sunday from August 25 to September 15, 2019 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.30 am the next day.

Pune – Ratnagiri (Via Karjat-Panvel)

· 01431 Special will leave Pune at 6.45 hrs pm on Thursday from August 29 to September 12, 2019 and reach Ratnagiri at 5 am the next day.

· 01432 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 8 am every Friday from August 30 to September 13, 2019 and reach Pune at 6.25 pm the same day.

Pune – Karmali - Panvel

· 01447 special will leave Pune at 12.10 pm August 30 (Friday) and reach Karmaliat at 5.15 am the next day.

· 01448 special will leave Karmali at 5.45 am on August 31 (Saturday) and reach Panvel at 6.40 pm the same day.

Panvel -Sawantwadi Road

· 01433 special will leave Panvel at 7.40 pm on August 31(Saturday) and reach Sawantwadi Road at 5.15 am the next day.

· 01434 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 6 am on September 1(Sunday) and reach Panvel at 5.50 pm the same day.

Panvel – Sawantwadi Road- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

· 01047 special will leave Panvel at 8 pm September 1 (Sunday) and reach Sawantwadi Road at 5.15 am the next day.

· 01048 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 6 am on September 2 (Monday) and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6.30 pm the same day.

