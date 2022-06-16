Entertainment heaven Las Vegas can surprise even expert travelers

Las Vegas |

Las Vegas is undoubtedly one of the best places in North America for tourists as the city has been developed keeping leisure and fun in mind. While major cities in Italy, France and Spain feature among the top destinations in Europe, Vegas attracts high number of international and local visitors. Vegas offers a wide range of entertainment and stay options, depending on the budget of the tourist.

As COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns, we witnessed a slump in tourist numbers during year 2020 and 2021. However, Sin City managed to attract visitors in record numbers once the lockdowns were lifted and tourism services resumed. In year 2020, Las Vegas welcomed 19 million visitors compared to 42 million in 2019. However, the numbers bounced back to 32 million during 2021 and authorities are expecting record number of tourists during 2022.

Las Vegas is considered as the casino capital of the world and data suggests that a vast majority of people who come to Vegas, try their luck at the local casinos. Many of these iconic hotels offer world class services and wonderful entertainment options.

Massive Hotels in Las Vegas

MGM Grand, Circus Circus, The Venetian, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Caesars Palace are among the best in hospitality industry. Some of the hotels feature among the biggest in the world with MGM Grand offering 5,044 guest rooms, Luxor (4,400 rooms), Venetian (4,028 rooms), Caesars Palace (3,980 rooms), Resorts World (3,506 rooms) and Flamingo having 3460 guest rooms.

In terms of luxury, Las Vegas offers the best in the class. From being a small town with low population and economic activity, Las Vegas witnessed strong growth between 1970 and 1988. But, The Mirage built by developer Steve Wynn in 1989 changed the image of the city as the family-oriented destination with options for fun lovers. In year 1993, MGM Grand, Treasure Island, and Luxor were introduced to tourists. Mandalay Bay, Venetian, and Paris and followed in year 1999 and Las Vegas hasn’t looked back during the last 20 years. The visitor numbers have been exploding and the city administration has managed to keep Vegas as a safe destination for travelers.

Main Attractions for Vegas Tourists

In downtown Vegas, The Strip is one of the top destinations for tourists, followed by Fountains of Bellagio. The Mob Museum is worth a visit as per members of popular tourism platform TripAdvisor . For visit with family, Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area are considered a must-do. Tourists can also enjoy their time at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. Extreme sports, off-road excursions and helicopter tours can also be arranged within an affordable budget.

Everyone who has been to Vegas, suggests others to visit and enjoy the grandeur of the city hotels and tourists attractions. Many cities across the world have tried to mimic the success of Las Vegas but for fun loving tourists, Vegas still remains the first choice. The focus of the city administration is to offer a safe and enjoyable experience for travelers and they have been successful in achieving it.