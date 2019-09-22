Delhi Heritage: Down by the baoli

A reminder of gentler times —and not to forget superior engineering — the baolis or stepwells of yore continue to fascinate. For author Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, who chronicles the baolis of

Delhi, they are a source of respect and intrigue...

What is it about baolis that fires your imagination and your interest?

- Baolis for me were not a ‘love at first sight’. I was exploring Delhi's monuments for the first time and everything was amusing for me, including the first baoli I saw. It was October 24, 2009. But as I started studying more about them, I realised that they are not just water-pits. So much science is involved in the functioning of a baoli and an entire ecosystem revolved around it.

What fascinating facts about baolis does the world need to know?

- A lot of information is hidden in plain sight; somehow, we do not pay attention. For example, baoli work on the simple principle of sedimentation and also the concept of pressure is well explained. It is surprising to see how all the baoli and wells are connected to the underground fresh water channels. This shows how developed our medieval engineering was.

Did you find yourself wonder-struck at any points during your exploration and study?

- One of the most striking features for me was that most baoli in Delhi are aligned in a particular direction. It took me some time to figure out that they are aligned with the direction in which the sun moves. All baoli are positioned in such a way that the water tank is exposed to direct sunlight for the shortest time. This kept the water cooler and prevented evaporation. Also, at any given point of time during the day, over 50 per cent of a baoli is under shade. This ensures that one side will always remain shaded and even in summers, people can enjoy a cool place to sit.