Falcon point: Space for birds of prey to rest, recuperate and recharge

In the Emirates, if the national bird is sick, injured or just needs their talons clipped, it is taken to the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital (ADFH). Opened in 1999, it has seen had 110,000 patients pass through its doors.

It began as a veterinary facility and has branched out into a centre for falcon medicine, research, breeding and training. There is a lab, a pet hotel, animal shelter, a specialized avian hospital and a museum. It has now become quite a popular tourist attraction.

Star patients

At its heart, it’s just like any other hospital.Though falcon-hunting is not allowed in Abu Dhabi, it is legal in other parts of the world. Patients at the hospital come in from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, among other countries.

It starts at the waiting room. The birds, heads covered in customised leather hoods, have special perches. “The falcon hood keeps them calm and quiet when travelling.