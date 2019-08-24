Hari Raya Aidilfitri: Malaysia’s unique Eid celebration is a delight

Dancers in colourful costumes are energetically swinging to tunes played by the enthusiastic musicians. The singer is clearly singing crowd favourites because the revellers around me all sport wall-to-wall smiles.

Delicious food is doing the rounds as people line up at various stalls to bring platefuls of their favourite dishes back to their tables. The electric atmosphere has the children all charged up and they are running around or dancing little jigs as the spirit takes them.

While this could be anything from a pujo pandal at Durga Puja time to a Christmas party anywhere in India, it’s actually an ‘Open House’ in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the Malaysian festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In India, Eid il Fitri as we call it, is celebrated the day after the month of fasting Ramzan ends. In Malaysia, the festivities continue for almost a whole month and feature open houses similar to the one I’m at, across the country.

The words ‘Hari Raya’ may sound a lot like Sanskritised Hindi, but they come from the Malay language and loosely translate to ‘festive day’.

Rewang ready

The day before the open house called the Majlis Rumah Terbuka Malaysia Aidilfitri 2019 that has been organised by their Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the former royal palace, I get the opportunity to attend the ‘Rewang’ at the same venue.

This is a collaborative community-based activity that involves prepping for the open house the next day. It probably originates from the traditional customs where an entire village got together to cook, decorate and plan the event.