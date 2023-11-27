YMCA Mr Physique Contest: Krishna Pujari Clinches Mr YMCA (Open) Bodybuilding Title

Krishna Pujari of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vyayam Mandal clinched the Mr YMCA (Open) and Mr DP Melville Challenge Trophy in the Mr YMCA -- Best Physique Contest held at its YMCA Central Branch premises in Colaba, Mumbai.

Habib Shaikh bagged the Mr YMCA (Budding) title.

The event was organised under the auspices of the Amateur Bodybuilders Association of Maharashtra. The event drew 120 dedicated contestants from Mumbai and its suburbs, showcasing their commitment to physical fitness.

The winners received their medals and certificates from the chief guest Michael Manuel Raj, Board of Director, Bombay YMCA, and Austin Kunder, Assistant General Secretary.

The event welcomed representatives from various spheres.

The YMCA Physique contest, renowned among budding and aspiring bodybuilders, featured judging based on the Eight Poses System across Short, Medium, Tall, and Super Tall categories.