EXPLAINED: What Works In Team India's Favour To Go All The Way To Ahmedabad And Clinch World Cup 2023

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is bossing its World Cup opponents one after the other with six victories in six matches so far.

It has been a dream-run that the Indians are going through with all departments clicking with clinical precision to outfox and outmanoeuvre rivals.

The big question at this time when the team is on such a high is to assess if they can maintain the same tempo and mojo to go all the way and lift their third ODI World Cup trophy on November 19th in Ahmedabad.

The reason why this question becomes pertinent is due to the Indian team's infamous ten-year jinx of not having won a major ICC title and the tendency to lose in the knockout stages of the elite events.

However, there are signs that India is on the path to change the history of ten years with their performances in the league stage.

SUPREME TEAM EFFORT

What is a noticeable factor in all of India's victories up until now is that it has been a complete team effort. Although individuals have stood out in certain matches, the theme has been that of various team members contributing in times of crisis.

The Indian top-order has been on fire with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring heavily with the former having amassed 398 runs and the latter 354.

However, when the Big Two fail there have been occasions when the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have stood up and done the job for India.

The match against New Zealand is a case in point when India lost KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, it was Ravindra Jadeja who accompanied Virat Kohli in taking India close with his 39, before Kohli lost his wicket.

In the first match against Australia when India were 2/3 while chasing, Rahul stood up in the company of Kohli to help India's cause.

CAPTAIN LEADING FROM THE FRONT

Rohit Sharma's form and approach has been a major reason for India's success at the World Cup. The skipper's aggressive six-hitting ability early on in the innings has been upsetting opposition bowling plans.

The skipper's faith in the bowlers and effective bowling changes in crucial situations have been instrumental in helping the team.

The return of Rohit to his old 'Hitman' self augurs well for India's chances going forward in the tournament.

BOWLING HAS BEEN BOOMING

The real big factor that has been working in India's favour has been the bowling attack which has been bowling out or restricting opposition batsmen with alacrity.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohd Siraj and the spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been bamboozling batsmen with their wiles.

The bowlers in fact have made the batsmen job a little easier by not letting the opposition batters get away.

WIN EITHER WAY, CHASING OR BATTING FIRST

After beating England in Lucknow, Team India has also proven that they are not just master chasers but can win games batting first as well.

It's a mental block which they have overcome and this would hold them in good stead going ahead.

The batting did not exactly click except for Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav but there will be occasions when it will click in a big way batting first and then you leave the rest to the bowlers.

BEAT NZ FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS!

Last but not the least, India have beaten New Zealand for the first time at an ICC event in 20 years when they won in Dharamsala.

That's another mental hurdle that they have cleared and would hope its a good omen on their way to claiming the coveted World Cup crown.