World Cup 2019 Final England vs New Zealand: 10 must-know facts

3. Home Run

The last two World Cups have been won by the host nation -- India in 2011, and Australia in 2015. Going by that, England have a great chance of winning on Sunday. Incredibly, no host nation had won the World Cup from the inaugural edition in 1975 up until Dhoni lifted it in Mumbai.

4. That long back

March 25, 1992. The last time England featured in a World Cup final. Graham Gooch and Ian Botham were still active cricketers then while Richard Illingworth, who featured in that final was one of the umpires in this year’s India-New Zealand semi-final. England had also made it to the 1979 and 1987 World Cup finals, losing both.

5. Can Kane (up)Root Rohit?

Rohit Sharma (648) is still the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2019, but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Joe Root have a change to overtake him in the final. Joe Root (549) needs exactly 100 runs to overtake the Indian opener while Williamson (548) needs 101. It would serve as an icing on the cake if they manage to achieve it and win the final for their respective teams.

6. England favourites, but history says…

New Zealand hold the edge when it comes to clashes against England in both normal ODIs as well as World Cup matches, although only just. They have a 43-41 win-loss record in regular ODIs, and 5-4 in the World Cups. England will be keen to draw level when it comes to World Cup encounters.

7. Awesome foursome

Not surprisingly, four bowlers who are likely to feature in the final are among the top 10 wicket-takers in this year’s edition. Jofra Archer (19), Lockie Ferguson (18), Trent Boult and Mark Wood (17 each).