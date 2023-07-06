 Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWoman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur

Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday, officials said.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur | IANS

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that the woman was gunned down when she came to the Shishu Nishtha Niketan school at Kwakeithel for some work.

Police and a forensic team immediately rushed to the area and recovered the body while the security forces also launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

The incident comes a day after 4,521 schools for classes 1 to 8 reopened across Manipur on Wednesday, more than two months following the violence which erupted on May 3.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), reiterating its demand to impose President’s rule in Manipur, said that a Kuki-Zo tribal woman who did not leave Imphal despite the ethnic violence, due to mental illness, was shot dead on Thursday.

ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong while talking to the media said that the victim used to spend her days walking the streets aimlessly and lived in a small shed near a church in the Lamphel area built by sympathisers and fellow tribals used to give her food.

ITLE strongly condemns the killing, reiterating that no tribals-women, children and even the mentally challenged - are safe from the genocidal program of the majority community.

“We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President’s Rule immediately,” ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said in a statement.

Read Also
Haryana: Directorate Of Education To Come Up With 24 New Edu Blocks
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Congress is 100% With NCP', Rahul Gandhi Assures Sharad Pawar After Meeting In Delhi (WATCH)

'Congress is 100% With NCP', Rahul Gandhi Assures Sharad Pawar After Meeting In Delhi (WATCH)

‘I Am The NCP President,' Says Sharad Pawar As Party Expels Ajit Pawar, 9 MLAs Who Joined Hands...

‘I Am The NCP President,' Says Sharad Pawar As Party Expels Ajit Pawar, 9 MLAs Who Joined Hands...

West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Kolkata Hospital

West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Kolkata Hospital

Chandrayaan-3 Mission To Be Launched On July 14 From Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Mission To Be Launched On July 14 From Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota: ISRO

Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Shoots Himself Dead In Lahore, Suicide Note Recovered

Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Shoots Himself Dead In Lahore, Suicide Note Recovered