Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Tournament: Joshua D'Souza's Brace Spurred Our Of Victories To Victory

Joshua D’Souza’s twin strikes were the highlight of Our Of Victories’, Mahim 2-0 win against St. Joseph’s ‘B; Mira Road in a men’s open first-round match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Earlier, in an absorbing contest, St. Joseph’s ‘C’, Juhu snatched a hard-fought 4-3 win against St. Francis Xavier’s ‘A’, Vile Parle. St. Joseph’s striker Ajay Mangela scored two goals while teammates Sahil Verma and Sandeep Jagade struck one each to secure the win. St. Francis Xavier’s scored through a brace of goals from Tanmay Gadekar and Denston Chettair chipping in with one.

In a closely contested encounter, Our Lady of Assumption, Kandivali got the better of Holy Cross ‘C’, Juhu 1-0. Striker Bazil D’Cunha scored the lone goal.

Read Also MFA League: Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC Emerge Champions

Results – Men’s Open: Our Lady of Victories, Mahim 2 (Joshua D’Souza 2) beat St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Mira Road 0.

St. Joseph’s C’, Juhu 4 (Ajay Mangela 2, Sahil Verma, Sandeep Jagade) beat St. Francis Xavier’s ‘A’, Vile Parle 3 (Tanmay Gadekar 2, Denston Chettair).

Our Lady of Gloria ‘A’, Byculla 2 (Nigel Marshall, Joshua Jadhav) beat St. Francis Xavier, Vasai 0.

Our Lady of Assumption, Kandivali 1 (Bazil D’Cunha) beat Holy Cross ‘C’, Juhu 0.

St. Paul’s ‘A’, Dadar 5 (Yash Solanki 2, Lance Fernandes, Merwyn Steven, Francisco Salin) beat St. Joseph’s ‘D’, Mira Road 0.