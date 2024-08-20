 Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships 2024: Tathya Sachdev Overwhelms Shahyan Razmi To Clinch Junior Snooker Title
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Playing with solid dedication and commitment Tathya Sachdev of Madhya Pradesh defeated a nervous and error-prone Shahyan Razmi of Mumbai 4-2 in the Junior snooker final of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall.

The tall, lanky 19-year-old Tathya, a Khar Gymkhana playing member, potted steadily and capitalized on the chances that came his way to compile small but useful breaks, which helped seal his triumph. The 18-year-old Shahyan started positively and pocketed the first two frames, the first with a 33-point break. But, after that, he was a bundle of nerves and missed easy pots, all by a distance, which proved to be his downfall.

In contrast, Tathya, who despite losing the first two frames was unfazed and instead played confidently and seized every opportunity to win four frames in succession to clinch the match with the frame scores reading 51-64, 26-69, 87-28, 57-43, 58-31, and 58-42. Tathya, having asserted his dominance, signed off with a match-winning effort of 47 in the sixth frame.

Earlier, Tathya defeated his clubmate Sumer Mago (Mum) 3-1 (61-54, 64-45, 17-63, 87-24) in the semi-finals. In the other semi-final, Shahyan, played well to overcome Gujarat’s Parth Shah 3-2 (46-59, 27-51, 77-54, 65-52, and 60-17).

Tathya was presented with the winners’ trophy and a cash award of Rs 40,000 while Shahyan received the runner-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 20,000.

Results: Junior snooker – Final: Tathya Sachdev (MP) bt Shahyan Razmi 4-2 (51-64(33), 26-69, 87-28, 57-43, 58-31, 58(47)-42).

Semi-finals: Tathya Sachdev (MP) bt Sumer Mago (Mum) 3-1 (61-54, 64-45, 17-63, 87-24).

Shahyan Razmi (Mum) bt Parth Shah (Guj) 3-2 (46-59, 27-51, 77-54, 65-52, 60-17).

